Homeless man arrested in West Springfield for failure to register as a sex offender

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A homeless man was arrested in West Springfield for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, detectives were investigating information they received on December 22 about a registered sex offender in Holyoke living at the Bel Air Motel on Riverdale Street. Detectives confirmed on January 21 that Johnathan Rojko was staying at the motel since July 27.

An arrest warrant was issued, however, detectives were unable to locate Rojko. On February 9, Rojko was taken into custody after he arrived at the West Springfield Police Department inquiring the police attempts to locate him.

Rojko was arrested and charged with Sex Offender, Fail to Register (subsequent offense) Warrant.