Homeless man charged with breaking and entering into vehicles in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A homeless man, who is registered as a sex offender in Greenfield, was arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to break and enter a motor vehicle.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person attempting to break and enter a car parked on Lancaster Avenue.

The person identified as Eric Nawotny was recorded on a home video camera and when the resident tried to confront the suspect, he ran away. Officers searched the area and found the suspect nearby attempting to open doors on another parked car.

Police detained and searched Nawotny, he was found with a wallet of another man. Police contacted the man from the wallet and was determined it was stolen from his vehicle. is a Level 3 Sex Offender who allegedly tried to steal a wallet from the vehicle.

Nawotny is a registered as Level 3 Sex Offender in Greenfield and has been arrested on the following charges: