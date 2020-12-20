Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day observed with art display in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is bringing awareness to those who are homeless this holiday season.

Basilica of St. Stanislaus on Front Street is honoring those who have died without a place to live over the past year with a featured art display depicting a homeless man on a park bench.

The three dimensional artwork is meant to inspire people to understand the difficult situation of the homeless. It’s in honor of Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, which is held annually on or near December 21, the longest night of the year.

“This weekend is the longest night of the year, we would traditionally have a memorial for the homeless who died this past year. With COVID, we decided to go with the drive-by event,” said Brother Michael Duffy of St. Stanislaus.

This weekend marks the 30th anniversary of the annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

The display will be up through midnight Sunday.