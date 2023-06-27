SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society will be reducing their adoption fees for all animals by 50 percent on Saturday.

The Springfield shelter is holding this special adoption event in response to increasing animal population numbers for this season, according to a news release from the Dakin Humane Society.

Dakin shelters cats, dogs, and a variety of other small animals including birds, guinea pigs, rabbits, ferrets, chinchillas, hamsters, gerbils, mice, and rats. The shelter is anticipating a large turnout at the event, so adopters should plan on spending at least 1-2 hours there.

Anyone that is interested in adopting a specific pet on Dakin’s website, should adopt before Saturday as there are no holds or guarantees of an animal’s availability once the event starts. The event will be taking place from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Springfield location.

There are currently 46 cats available on the shelter’s website that cost either $299 ($149.50), $425 ($212.50), and some are now reduced to $99 ($49.50).

Five dogs are available for adoption include a 6-month-old Golden Retriever/mix, a 5-year-old Smooth Fox Terrier, a 3-year-old Shepherd/mix, an 8-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier, and a 1-year-old German Shepherd/hound. The regular prices are $399, $550, and $99.

A large range of 51 total small animals are available for adoption with regular prices from $10 up to $125.

Adoption fees at Dakin include services and treatments such as:

A veterinary exam

Spay/neuter surgery

Age-appropriate vaccinations

Microchip and registration

Deworming treatment

A rabies vaccine (if the pet is over 12 weeks of age)

A behavior evaluation

Access to behavior support

A free post-adoption veterinary exam at participating clinics

and a food starter pack.

Other features include a feline leukemia test, FIV test, flea and ear mite treatment (for cats), a heartworm test, flea and tick treatment, and heartworm prevention (for dogs). The average pre-adoption cost of care for each adoptable animal that comes to Dakin averages $705.

“Summer is always the busiest time at Dakin,” stated Meg Talbert, the executive director of Dakin. “We always see an uptick in our numbers during the warm weather months, but this year we saw a sharp increase way earlier than we normally would. In April and May we were welcoming as many pets as we would expect to see in July or August.”

“We wanted to hold this event to spur adoptions and get as many animals as possible into loving homes to make room for the next pets who will be coming forward and will need our help. When you adopt from a shelter, you are saving two lives; the pet you bring home with you, and the next one waiting in line. Summer is an ideal time for many people to adopt, especially those with children who can spend their school vacation bonding with a new best friend,” said Talbert.