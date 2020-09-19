Homeless services in Springfield to receive $3.5M grant to improve quality of life

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s homeless population can expect to benefit from a $3.5 million grant to improve services for the homeless.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city’s Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan explained how the $3.5 million will be directed towards improving the lives of Springfield’s hundreds of homeless.

There will be stepped up street outreach to help a homeless person in a crisis situation.

“We need to do work in conjunction with the police department. John Smith is back out on the street, he’s trying to survive,” said Mayor Sarno.

Springfield Chief Development Officer Tim Sheenan told 22News, “The mayor’s point, we’re looking at a reservation of funding aiding the police to help the homeless.”

What made the stepped-up services crucial has been the way the Coronavirus has impacted the men and women living day to day without a place to live.

The three and a half million dollars covering the extensive programs will be administered by Catholic Charities, Friends of the Homeless, the North End Citizens Council, and the YWCA.