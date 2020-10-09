Homeowners assessing trees after Wednesday’s severe storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s storm that toppled trees and took down power lines, has been a wake-up call for homeowners concerned with their trees surviving another such storm.

Many homeowners on Friday fortunate enough to be spared the fate of these trees in the Pioneer Valley, contacted tree services requesting an inspection.

If you’re worried about your trees holding up during a strong windstorm, see if your trees need professional help. It’s important to assess the trees around and on your property for indicators of your tree’s health.

Do your trees have sparse leaf cover? Are there dead branches near the trees? Is your tree leaning? And is there cracked soil at the root of those trees?