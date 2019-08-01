Homeowners concerned that trees could fall, damage homes in storms

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Tree-lined streets are a common sight in western Massachusetts, but when a storm comes, they can cause some major damage.

A tree fell on Dorne Street in Springfield during Wednesday’s storm. It knocked over a fence and narrowly missed a home.

One homeowner from West Springfield told 22News, Wednesday’s storm made him nervous that a tree in his yard could fall.

“My trees are bigger than everything around here,” Alex Koval said. “A lot of branches do come down. There could be house damage, sometimes car damage.”

A home on Belleclaire Ave. in Longmeadow is still damaged after a large tree fell on top of it during a microburst last month.

Gabriel Ismael from Springfield told 22News, he has two big trees in his yard, and he’s already thought about the damage they could cause.

“There’s one that a branch hangs over the house,” Ismael explained. “I’m trying to find someone to cut it but it’s not cheap.”

Removing a tree from your yard could cost upwards of $1,500.

Unhealthy trees are usually weaker, and more likely to fall in high winds. Arborists say signs of an unhealthy tree include cracks and sawdust around the bark. Also, the tree could even make strange noises in breezy weather.