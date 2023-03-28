MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeowners from western and central Massachusetts are headed to Boston Tuesday to voice their concerns about the ongoing problem of crumbling concrete foundations.

Members of the group Massachusetts Residents Against Crumbling Foundations are meeting in Monson Tuesday morning, boarding a bus to Boston for a “Legislative Advocacy Day” at the State House. Affected homeowners are pushing state lawmakers to pass legislation that addresses the issue of pyrrotite; the mineral that causes cracks to form in concrete once exposed to oxygen and water.

This issue has no easy solution, and costs homeowners hundreds of thousands of dollars out of pocket to fix.

Homeowners are advocating for two pieces of legislation, one that would help pay for foundation repairs, and another that would require quarries in Massachusetts be tested for pyrrhotite.

State Sen. Anne Gobi (D-Barre) and State Rep. Brian Ashe (D-Longmeadow), both of whom represent communities affected by the problem, will be hosting Tuesday’s event at the State House, which will be from 11:00 A.M. to Noon.

22News State House Reporter Ellen Fleming will cover Tuesday’s event, and will have the latest on 22News tonight starting at 5:00.