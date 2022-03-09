SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not just gas prices on the rise but the cost to heat your home is about to become more expensive as well.

22News spoke with Tim Noonan, the Director of Sales at Noonan Energy in Springfield, about what they’re seeing. The good news is they have plenty of supplies, so you won’t have to worry about stocking up.

Since the end of January the cost per gallon went up $1.75 but if you focus just on March, Tim Noonan said the price went up by a $1.30. He said the highest price they’ve seen was $4.76 a gallon but we’ve exceeded that point.

Noonan told 22News that prices should come down but it’s unclear when we will hit our peak. So there are some steps you can take to protect yourself.

“I’m always advocating budget programs for people to start in the summer time and I think this summer more people may do that,” Noonan said.

He also said that will make it easier for you to budget out because you will make the same payment each month rather than paying for your heating oil just in the winter months.