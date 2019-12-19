Homeowners prepare for the cost of heating their homes this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Western Massachusetts woke up to bitter cold this morning, with wind chills below zero.

As the temperatures drop, the need for Oil goes up and the more oil you use the more you pay.

According to Noonan Energy in Springfield, homeowners use an average of 600 gallons of oil each year.

“Seeing where the price of oil is now that could be between 1,800 and 2,000 dollars,” Manager Tim Noonan said.

Each time your thermostat goes up 1 degree that results in about a 3% increase to your monthly bill.

According to Noonan Energy, in most cases, wind chill temperatures below zero shouldn’t cause you to raise your thermostat. If it does you should check your insulation.

“It can affect the amount of oil to some degree if the house isn’t well insulated for example If the wind makes its way through cracks and windows. If a house is fairly well-insulated wind chill shouldn’t matter,” Noonan said.

Noonan recommends that you should have at least a quarter tank full of oil at all times.

Chicopee resident Paul Jason said he’s had his oil tank ready for several months.

“Early fall as soon as you know it’s about to get cold we try to fill the oil tank to make sure we’re ready. We also try to keep an eye on the meter, once it gets down to about a quarter tank or so you want to fill it and don’t let it get too low.”

Noonan said the most effective way to pay for your heat is to schedule a budget plan with your oil company.