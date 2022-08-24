(WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for July.

Home closings have decreased in Hampden County however, they’re still selling for more money compared to July 2021. The median sale price for homes was $300,000, which is about 7% higher than last year of $280,000.

There were 343 homes sold in July this year, which is down 16.5% over July 2021 with 411 homes sold in Hampden County. The average time on the market decreased by 11.1% year-over-year, down to just 24 days.

There are currently 232 homes for sale in Hampden County under $300,000 as of Monday. The top ten homes closest below the median price for sale according to Zillow are the following:

A 30-year mortgage averaged 5.41% with an average .8 points for the last week of July. According to the report, a 30-year mortgage averaged 2.87% with an average .7 points in 2021.