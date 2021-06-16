Hometown Heroes: Senior couple recognized for working with veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross of Central and Western Massachusetts is holding their 19th annual Heroes Celebration, right here on 22News at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24th.

22News introduces you to a senior couple from Springfield who lend their kindness and courage to veterans in western Massachusetts and are now recognized as Hometown Heroes.

Her name is Novella Morrison and she is here to help. Her warm demeanor and caring nature shine through at a “Vaccine for Veterans Clinic” in Westfield. She is greeting vets as they leave, after getting their shots, offering some donated goodies.

“I guess the fact that I’m allowed to be here to service the veterans. They gave so much to help our country and they still are giving of themselves and they get so little in return from us as a nation. So for me to come out whenever they ask me to come and just man a table and give them these little trinkets off the table. It’s my honor to serve them, and I enjoy doing it with a smile. I wish I could hug them but I can’t, but if I could I would,” said Morrison.

Novella’s husband is Dupree Wilder, a Vietnam Veteran himself, who knows from experience what vets need even if they won’t ask for it, “It make me feel good because I feel like I’m giving back to some of the veterans because some them they don’t have people visit them and it make me feel good when I make people smile.”

Novella and Dupree are Red Cross volunteers working to put smiles on faces, spreading a message of hope, thanks and friendship.

“I reach out to them. I try to talk to everybody and try to help them, especially a veteran. If I could hold their hand they squeeze my hand I know they understand that I got their feeling,” said Dupree.

“And like I said, I would give them all hugs but I can’t. Next time I surely will,” said Novella.

Novella And Dupree are making a big difference for veterans.

You can watch the 19th annual Red Cross Hometown Heroes Celebration at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24th right here on 22News. If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross, you can donate or request to volunteer on their website.