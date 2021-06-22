SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News introduces you to Reggie Springer, a teacher in Springfield who continued to donate much needed platelets to the Red Cross even when he had to juggle online teaching and remote learning with donating protocol during the pandemic.

Reggie Springer has been donating platelets to the Red Cross twice a month for 20 years. Don’t worry, he has a lot of platelets!

“I have a lot of them and the excess isn’t doing me any good but it can literally save the lives of other people so why not come here a couple of times a month, two hours each sitting and get rid of those and literally coast to coast to help save lives,” said Springer.

Platelets are needed to support patient surgeries, cancer patients, blood disorders and organ transplants.

“Platelets help clot your blood which sounds kind of funny because you know, who wants blood clots? But quite honestly you do need your blood to clot or you get a little cut and you would bleed to death. For people that are short of platelets or something has destroyed their platelets for instance, they’ve taken chemotherapy, they need an injection or a donation of a unit of platelets every once in a while to make sure that their blood is doing what it needs to do as far as clotting goes,” said Springer.

Reggie’s devotion to donation was what moved the nurses in the Red Cross Donor Center to make sure he was recognized.

“They said it was because during the whole COVID thing, you know, I never missed a beat. I kept coming the whole time. In fact, I always felt very safe here because we’ve always worn masks, we’ve always taken the proper precautions so to me, there was no reason why I should stop because people still needed the platelets,” said Springer.

If you would like to donate blood or platelets, like Reggie, just log on to the Red Cross website.

