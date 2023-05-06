WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A donation drive at Stanley Park in Westfield Saturday invited the community to give back to local veterans.

All items collected headed to the home of a veteran in need thanks to a collaboration between Homeward Vets, Inc, Stanley Park, and the Elks Lodge in Westfield.

David Felty, the CEO/President of Homeward Vets, Inc. told 22News “What we do is, we try to raise awareness for our organization and we try to get in goods for those that are in need, our veterans in need in our community, and year after year, the community comes through in helping to completely fill up this truck.”

Homeward Vets, Inc. is a non-profit that relies completely on donations to assist veterans.

This particular event was a small-item furniture drive, collecting things like kitchenware.

Jeanne Johnson stopped by to drop off a few items, telling 22News she’s delighted to serve in a small way those who have served their country. “My dad is a veteran of the Korean War. I just want to do as much as I can to carry on that, you know to help veterans.” Simple efforts like these make a big difference.”

Felty added “Veteran homelessness has declined over the years, there’s definitely programs in place that are helping these guys and gals get off the street and be able to find permanent housing and then there’s organizations like us that go in and fill those needs to fill the apartment, so they have a place to call home.”

All the items collected are brought over to the Homeward vets warehouse in Ludlow where they’ll later be distributed.