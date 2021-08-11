Homework House in Holyoke celebrates retirement of founders

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular after-school program celebrated the retirement of some of its original founders Wednesday night.

The Homework House in Holyoke honored four sisters of Saint Joseph who ran the after-school program. Two of them, are original founding members. Homework House began with 20 children and 15 volunteer tutors. Today, it serves 120 children at three locations. One of the founders told 22News she’s excited to watch the program continue to grow.

Sister Maureen Broughan said, “It was a dream we had. We were hoping it would blossom and grow and now to see the impact it’s made on the children of Holyoke, it’s just very gratifying.”

The Homework House offers after-school tutoring for local children aged 6 to 12. They also host a summer literacy program.