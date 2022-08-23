HOLYOKE Mass. (WWLP) – The state legislature has approved a $50,000 back-to-school gift to benefit the Homework House, a non-profit tutoring agency that helps kids improve their grades.

State Senator John Velis of Westfield brought the welcome gift to the Homework House Learning Center on North Summer Street in Holyoke Tuesday. Mayor Joshua Garcia underscored the importance of what this money will help achieve.

“You’ve got to understand, Holyoke people even before the Pandemic were already at a critical state. We’re dealing with a very vulnerable population, concerns that are happening,” said Mayor Garcia.

As State Senator Velis presented the $50,000 check to Homework House Executive Director Virginia Dillon, he spoke of the critical need to help those Holyoke school children who had fallen behind in their work.