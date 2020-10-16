Homework House of Holyoke hosts virtual breakfast fundraiser

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Homework House of Holyoke hosted its annual fundraising breakfast as a virtual Breakfast for Dinner Event Thursday night.

Homework House works to provide individualized tutoring and mentoring in a safe, nurturing, and compassionate setting.

Over 50 Homework House supporters, staff members, and students attended the Zoom call Thursday. There was a breakfast for dinner cooking demo with a local chef along with inspirational stories from volunteers being shared.

“If I had to pinpoint a time in my life that I became the most secure in my desire to become an educator, it would be February 2018,” said Nana Boadu-Ansah, a former Homework House volunteer. “This is when I started at Homework House in a classroom full of third-graders with infinite potential.”

22News was a sponsor of the event, featuring Mass Appeal’s Alanna Flood and Patrick Berry.