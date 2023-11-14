SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An honorary street sign will be installed in Springfield in memory of the late Ward 4 City Councilor E. Henry Twiggs.

The new sign will be installed at Westminster Street, the McKnight Neighborhood street that Twiggs called home for more than 20 years. The street will be officially declared as “E. Henry Twiggs Way.” 22News spoke with city council president Jesse Lederman, who told us the formal name of Westminster Street would not change.

“Henry Twiggs was really an individual that was larger than life and one of the most notable things about him was how much he accomplished before he was ever elected,” said Lederman. “A lot of people don’t realize that this was a man who was not elected to public office until he was 70 years old.”

Twiggs was also a widely recognized political and civil rights activist, having marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma, and at the March on Washington. He’s known for his civil and human rights on a local and nationwide scale.

