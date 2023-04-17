SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni`s youth summer job fair and 3-on-3 basketball tournament Hoop Up Springfield returns on Monday at American International College.

Nearly 100 pre-registered youth, from ages 11-18, will have an opportunity to play basketball and learn about summer jobs available. American International College will provide a campus tour to participants.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “We use basketball to get kids in the door, but while they are here, we try to line them up with a summer job and expose them to a college environment right in their backyard. Studies have shown that summer jobs help to reduce crime among youth and young adults. By assisting our young people in finding summer employment, it will keep them constructively engaged during the summer while providing them with a professional experience and connection that they will carry with them into adulthood.”

Employers offering on-site interviews include the following: