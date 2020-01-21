Hoophall Classic in Springfield wraps up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday night marked the end of The 2020 Hoophall Classic at Springfield College.

The five-day tournament featured some of the biggest names in high school basketball across the country, including some with NBA bloodlines.

Crowds at Blake Arena were treated to a visit from Lebron James, who made a special appearance to watch his son play in the Hoophall Classic.

We heard from a Springfield College student who told us what it was like seeing an NBA legend in the birthplace of basketball.

“As a student of Springfield College, it meant a huge thing, got a lot of fans, I think we had over 2,500 fans,” said student Hunter Geoffroy.

Fans also told 22News, Lebron’s appearance brought a lot of recognition to both the school and the city of Springfield.

