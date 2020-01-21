Hoophall Classic, Red Sox Winter Weekend brought big business to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a busy weekend in Springfield with the Red Sox Winter Weekend and the Hoophall Classic, both taking place in the city.

It’s estimated that almost 20,000 people came to Springfield over the weekend for Red Sox Winter Weekend and the Hoophall Classic. Those large crowds meant big business for Springfield.

Springfield was the place to be in the sports world this weekend.

Red Sox Winter Weekend brought people from all over New England to Springfield in order to celebrate the unofficial start to baseball season. Around 10,000 people flooded Main Street and the MassMutual Center in hopes of meeting their favorite Red Sox players.

“This is a huge win for the city of Springfield,” said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s in Springfield. “We never had it in the city and to be able to have it here in the heart of the city of Springfield it’s fantastic.”

Springfield College hosted the Hoophall Classic over the weekend as well.

It’s one of the nation’s biggest events in high school basketball and highlights the best players across the country. The tournament sold out all three days and alone, brought 8,000 people to the city, including NBA superstar LeBron James, to watch his son LeBron James Jr. Play.

“Well the city doesn’t do that much of big things around so it’s better to have more opportunities of people coming down here to see sports and all that,” said Eduardo Guzman of Springfield.

Because people stay, eat, and shop locally, it generates thousands of dollars for the city of Springfield as well as the surrounding areas.

Due to the large crowds this past weekend, all hotels in downtown Springfield were completely booked.