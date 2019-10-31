Hooplandia coming to Springfield June 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The greater Springfield area is hosting the largest three-on-three basketball competition on the East Coast in June.

The tournament is called Hooplandia and is expected to bring over ten thousand players to the Big E.

The three-on-three tournament is hosted by the Eastern States Exposition and the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Players of all ages and playing abilities will be able to play. There will be a number of divisions that include: kids, women, men, elite high school and college players, Special Olympians, and many more.

Games will be played on 100 different outdoor courts on the Big E fairgrounds

Eastern States Exposition and the Basketball Hall of Fame are excited for the opportunities that the tournament brings to the Greater Springfield area.

“We expect this event for our area is going to be very large it will continue to grow from year to year have a great impact on our region, bring awareness to basketball and really grow the great Springfield economy,” said Gene Cassidy, President and CEO of the Eastern State Exposition.

The tournament will run from June 26th to the 28th. Registration will open on March 1st.