WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s day two of Hooplandia, and in a few hours, many people will be heading to the Big E Fairgrounds to play basketball.

On Saturday at Hooplandia, thousands of players of all ages and playing abilities will be participating in more than 100 basketball games. There will be over 70 basketball courts, both indoor and outdoor, for people to play on.

According to the Eastern States Exposition, there will be 16 games on each court throughout this weekend. Check-in for the teams begins at 8:00 a.m. and the tournaments will start at 9:00 a.m.

The last games will be at 5:30 p.m. and after, winners will be announced. On Sunday, the division championship games will be at the Basketball Hall of Fame from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you plan to attend Saturday’s event, the Eastern States Exposition recommends that people arrive before 9 a.m. After 9:00 a.m., parking will be $10.00.