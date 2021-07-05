Hooters in West Springfield temporarily closed due to fire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hooters restaurant in West Springfield had to shut down early on Sunday night, due to a fire outside the building.

West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Manchino told 22News they received multiple calls at around 9:40 P.M. about a fire on top of the Riverdale Street restaurant. Manchino said that the signage on top of the building caught fire, and was starting to catch the building’s facade and rooftop.

Firefighters put ladders up to the top of the building, and were able to put the fire out in about half an hour.

Manchino said the restaurant had to be shut down due to the fire, and repairs will have to be made by an electrician. It will be allowed to re-open after passing building and health department inspections.

No one was hurt in the fire.

