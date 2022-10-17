SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hope Community Development Corporation (Hope CDC) gathered Monday night to talk about their vision and economic plan for underserved Springfield neighborhoods.

The focus of the meeting was to imagine revitalizing areas of Springfield like Mason Square, Six Corners, Old Hill and McKnight neighborhoods. Board members discussed making investments to create new, affordable homes, support small businesses, improve access to healthcare and even broadband.

“Hopefully hope will be created, the mosaic that we are going to create is a whole mosaic for the city, creating a downtown within the Mason Square community. If you can imagine a community that is vibrant… that is a downtown,” said State Representative Bud Williams.

Hope CDC was created after ARPA listening sessions with Black clergy and community leaders with a desire to support the minority communities directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents, business owners, religious leaders and community organizers have the opportunity to provide their voice in Hope CDC.