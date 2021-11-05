Hope for the Holidays toy drive to benefit Brightside being held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health is hosting their 36th annual “Hope for the Holidays” toy drive.

The year’s recipient of the toy drive is Brightside for Families and Children. People can donate at the Walmart in Chicopee between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They’re asking for new, unwrapped toys, gift cards and monetary donations.

“We try to come out out every year and try to help those families and give every kid you know a deserving Christmas.” Bruce Rivest, Organizer of the Brightside Toy Run

On Sunday, there will be a motorcycle run from Walmart to Brightside at 11 a.m. The entry fee for the event is a donated toy, gift card, or money.

22News will be accepting toys at our station located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee. Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

Nov. 18 & 19: 8:30am – 5pm

Nov. 22 & 23: 8:30am – 5pm

Nov. 29 – Dec. 3: 8:30am – 5pm

Dec. 4 & 5: 9am – 1pm

Dec. 6, 7 & 8: 8:30am – 7pm

We will not be collecting toys over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Anyone dropping off toys must wear a mask to enter our lobby. Monetary or online toy donations may also be made.

To make an online toy donation, visit westernmass.toysfortots.org.