SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An organization that helps homeless children received funding for a special program.

State Representative Carlos González gathered with other members of the Springfield delegation at the Jefferson Street “Horizons for Homeless Children” Shelter in Springfield Tuesday morning to present a check for $250,000.

The organizations President, Kate Barrand, says the funds will be used to support an outdoor play space at the Open Pantry Teen Parenting program.

“When you go in a shelter you’re allowed to bring very little,” Barrand said. “So there was nothing for children to play with until we came and started building these beautiful playrooms and putting volunteers into them so children had access to healthy learning, healthy play and healthy brain development. It’s absolutely critical.”

Horizons for Homeless Children provides early childhood education and support services to homeless children in Springfield and across Massachusetts.