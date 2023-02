BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was very windy in Brimfield earlier Friday! The winds were strong enough to move a 22News viewer’s horse trailer several feet from where it was parked. Typically, weighing between 2,300 and 3,900 pounds, according to curtmfg.com.

Joel Kass sent 22News a video from his grandmother’s house in Brimfield. Kass says he was helping her with a few chores when he noticed the horse trailer started moving.

Nobody was hurt.