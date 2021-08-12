Hospitality jobs dealing with staffing shortage this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a trend that’s continuing across our region: A surplus of jobs, but no workers to take them. The staffing shortage in the hospitality sector is a nationwide problem as people in that field continue to receive COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

The lack of workers is really hitting employers hard right now with not enough workers to accommodate the increasing number of vacationers. The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau has found this to be the case for hotels and restaurants that haven’t been able to regain their pre-pandemic workforce.

“You have people working double shifts, owners cleaning hotel rooms, trying to accommodate employees well so we don’t lose them. We need to have people come back to work,” said Mary Kay Wydra, President of Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau.

There are some big hiring opportunities coming up. Wydra said they’re partnering with the Economic Development Council and MassHire for a job fair that’ll most likely take place two Wednesdays in September.

And in anticipation of federal unemployment benefits ending September 4th, MassHire also plans to hold virtual job fair, next week, from August 16 to 20th. More than 200,000 jobs are up for grabs.