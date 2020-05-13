Hospitals seeing decline in non-Covid-19 related emergencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As hospitals continue to fill up with Covid-19 patients, they’re also making sure they’re ready to handle non-Covid emergencies.

There are some hesitations about whether or not to go to the hospital for non-Covid related medical emergencies, but doctors say if you have an emergency you should go, despite some possible fear. Screenings and infection control procedures are in place for patients at Baystate Medical Center who require urgent care amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Heart attacks and strokes don’t stop during a pandemic, which is why nurses and doctors at Baystate Health are ready for any situation. According to Medical care director, Dr. Glenn Alli at Baystate Health, service requests have been down.

“Hospitals are well prepared to deal with those, we have taken precautions to separate patients in treatment areas, have taken precautions to ensure that employees wear PPE and are healthy to provide care,” said Alli.

Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center officials said hospitalizations for the coronavirus continue to decline. Mercy Medical Center in Springfield announced Monday it would resume certain non-emergency surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic, but under strict safety procedures set by federal and state health officials.

Baker issued an executive order canceling all elective surgeries on March 15, following his declaration of a state of emergency over Covid-19.

It is unclear when Baystate Health will resume elective surgeries.