Hospitals seeing decrease in patients with COVID-19 but new variants are on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While local hospitals are seeing a decline in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, new variants of the virus are being discovered.

29 cases of the U.K. variant has been found in the commonwealth. That’s compared to more than 1,000 cases nationwide.

The B.1.1.7 variant is spreading across Massachusetts. The more contagious strain has several mutations that affect the spike protein on the virus surface which attaches to human cells. The particular variant spreads more easily and has caused a surge of cases in the U.K. and other countries around the world.

However, why is it more contagious than the original coronavirus? That question continues to leave health professionals, like Dr. Mark Keroack of Baystate Health, searching for answers.

“It’s not clear to me whether that means it’s more viable in the air or if it’s shed for a greater period of time by the host. We really don’t know why it’s more contagious,” said Dr. Keroack.

Massachusetts isn’t the only state reporting the U.K. variant. Across the country, states like Connecticut, New York and Florida are seeing a rise. However, as variants increase, total COVID-19 cases are going down.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 continue to decrease in the Baystate Health system. As of Tuesday, 88 current hospitalized patients. That’s the lowest number since late November.

“We’re down below 100 cases across the system for a couple weeks now. Today was only 88 and so that really does mean we really are seeing the same decline as we are seeing across the state and across the country,” said Dr. Keroack.

It was announced Monday that Connecticut reported its first case of the South African variant.

That was found in Fairfield County and that person is currently in the hospital.