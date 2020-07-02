Hospitals seeing more emergency room visits related to firework injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firework related injuries become more common as we get closer to the Fourth of July.

Doctors say the most common injuries they see from the use of illegal fireworks are burns, eye injuries, and ear injuries.

Related: Detectives seized large amount of fireworks after undercover operation in Springfield

According to local doctors, they are seeing more emergency room visits related to firework injuries.

They’ve seen multiple cases recently at Baystate Medical Center including hand injuries and burns caused by the improper use of the illegal fireworks.

While the use of fireworks are illegal, if someone does get hurt, doctors are still encouraging people to seek medical treatment for their injury.

“Burns, minor burns. I’m sure you may be able to manage that at home with cold water, whatever. But if ever in doubt, our suggestion is is to go to urgent care or the emergency department where we can better assess the injuries and help you better manage them.” Dr. Gerald Beltran, Baystate Health Emergency Department

Doctor Beltran says about 30 days before and about 30 days after the Fourth of July there’s an uptick in related injuries with the peak being the days around the Fourth.

You could be fined between $10 to $100 for the use of fireworks without a professional license in Massachusetts.