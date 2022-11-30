WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local cookie shop has announced expanding its business by adding another location.

Hot Oven Cookies started as a cookie cart in 2017 and is now located at 1512 Allen Street in Springfield. They announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that they will open a new location in Westfield next year.

The cookie business is moving into the former Mama Cakes location on Elm Street in Westfield. Mama Cakes announced on social media that they were officially closing its business on November 12th.

Hot Oven Cookies owner Sheila Coon grew up in a large Latino family, spending a lot of time in the kitchen. Her mother only had two recipes for cookies so she went to culinary school to expand her baking knowledge.

The Springfield location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sold out for the day. They release a list of cookies every week with new flavors including bluberry cinnamon roll, cherry cheesecake cookie pie, and black forest cookies + cream brookie.

“Take and Bake Dough” is also available that customers can purchase and take home to bake for themselves and gives them the option to cook the dough however they’d like. Catering is an option for parties or requests the cookie cart service.