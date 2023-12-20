CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local cookie shop is expanding its business by adding a third location.

Hot Oven Cookies started as a cookie cart in 2017 and is now opening at 28 Center Street in Chicopee on Thursday. They announced on Facebook that they will open a new location at 11 a.m.

Hot Oven Cookies owner Sheila Coon grew up in a large Latino family, spending a lot of time in the kitchen. Her mother only had two recipes for cookies so she went to culinary school to expand her baking knowledge.

They offer signature flavors, boozy cake batter sugar, dark chocolate sea salt chip, coquito snickerdoodle, and guava cheesecake. In addition, a list of cookies is released every week with new flavors including green apple grinch, pineapple upside down dream, and banana brunch.

“Take and Bake Dough” is also available that customers can purchase and take home to bake for themselves and gives them the option to cook the dough however they’d like. Gift cards, delivery, and nationwide shipping options are also available.

The Chicopee location will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or when they sell out. They are also located at 1209 Parker Street in Springfield and 40 Elm Street in Westfield.