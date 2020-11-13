Hot Oven Cookies selling out during trying times, second location opening Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local cookie shop has been thriving and selling out their cookies despite the difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, about 20 percent of all restaurants in the state have closed for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hot Oven Cookies in Springfield in Springfield is thriving during these times.

The business started as a cookie cart in 2017 and opened its first location back in 2018 but closed to look for a new location with a bigger oven. They opened their new location at 1365 Main Street on Tuesday and is opening a second location at 1512 Allen Street on Saturday. Hot Oven Cookies is currently sold out of cookies online.

22News Reporter Katrina Kincade asked owner Sheila Coon about selling out of cookies and how her business is holding up during this pandemic.

“We keep up with the demands of our customers. We put it out there they come and grab it and we’re amazed about how great we’ve been doing in this season. We’re truly blessed,” Hot Oven Cookies Owner Sheila Coon said.

Coon told 22News Hot Oven Cookies has over 1,000 flavors of cookies. “We have a variety that keeps people on their toes and gives them something to look forward to.”

(Photo: Sheila Coon, Hot Oven Cookies)

Hot Oven Cookies offers a product called ” Take and Bake Dough” which is a container of cookie dough that guests can purchase and take home to bake for themselves and gives them the option to cook the dough however they’d like. This option has been very popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People were kind of scared, you know. They didn’t want to buy the cookies or get delivery so we kind of had to think on the fly and say okay well we have the dough, let’s give it to the people. It also gives them the choice so you can make 6 giant cookies like we make or someone has made 18 or you can make a whole cookie cake,” Coon added.

Although their cookies sell out fast you can still order cookies online through their website or stop in at one of their two locations. The second location will be opening at 1512 Allen Street on Saturday.