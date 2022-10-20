WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held for the newly opened Hot Table and Starbucks in Westfield on Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Westfield, at 9:30 a.m. Mayor McCabe will host the celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 9 Southampton Rd. in Westfield.

Hot Table originally opened in Springfield in 2007, and they now have ten locations in Massachusetts, as well as Connecticut. They specialize in grilled panini sandwiches that are made fresh for each customer. Hot Table also has made-to-order salads and soups and supports local charities.

The new Hot Table location will employ around 25 people, and their hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Hot Table Locations:

9 Southampton Rd. in Westfield 500 Main Street in Springfield 455 Breckwood Blvd in Springfield 344 Russell Steet in Hadley 160 Apex Drive in Marlborough 49 Park Avenue in Worcester 1 Worcester Road – Unit 524 in Framingham 1445 New Britain Avenue in West Hartford, Conn. 83 Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield, Conn. 2876 Main Street in Glastonbury, Conn.

The location on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is coming in 2023.