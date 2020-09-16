Hot Table in Springfield contributes to “Fill The Plate” fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hot Table restaurant in downtown Springfield will contribute 50% of Wednesday, September 16 sales to the Fill the Plate fundraiser.

The Gray House teamed up with Hot Table in Springfield to help with proceeds to feed families in need. All proceeds will directly support their food pantry operations, which serve an average of 80-120 households each week.

Every day, hundreds of people come to this 35 year organization to put food on their table. The Gray House is now looking for $12,000 for their “Fill the Plate” fundraiser. Gray House Executive Director Kristen McClintock said that money will go far.

Patrons must provide the restaurant with the fundraising flyer found on the Gray House website.

The community can help donate through September at GrayHouse.org/FillThePlate.