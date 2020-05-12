Hot Table in Springfield undergoing renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local restaurant isn’t letting Covid-19 ruin their plans to further enhance their business.

Hot Table in Tower Square is undergoing a complete renovation.

The planned renovation was scheduled for March but was put on hold due to the virus outbreak. Christopher DeVoie, the co-owner of Hot Table, told 22News they’re looking to move forward despite the pandemic and they’re hopeful.

“We are confident that eventually, we will get back to normal, whatever that normal is. We have seven stores and we want to continue to grow our brand and investing in our store is really important,” said DeVoie.

The renovation includes: all new floors, tiling, and furniture as well as re-doing the kitchen.

Hot Table in downtown Springfield will re-open for takeout on Thursday.