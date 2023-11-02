WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hot Table opens its 12th location on Riverdale Street in West Springfield on Thursday.

Hot Table is holding a ribbon cutting with Mayor William Reichelt and other dignitaries at 10:30 a.m. The restaurant will also offer a $5 medium panini at their West Springfield location. Hot Table can be found next to Table & Vine. This location has a total of 25 employees and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hot Table originally opened in Springfield in 2007, and they now have more than ten locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut. They specialize in grilled panini sandwiches that are made fresh for each customer. Hot Table also has made-to-order salads and soups and supports local charities.

Hot Table Locations:

1111 Riverdale Street in West Springfield Tower Square, 1500 Main Street in Springfield 455 Breckwood Blvd in Springfield 465 Memorial Drive in Chicopee 344 Russell Street in Hadley 9 Southampton Rd. in Westfield 49 Park Avenue in Worcester 160 Apex Drive in Marlborough 1 Worcester Road – Unit 524 in Framingham 1445 New Britain Avenue in West Hartford, Conn. 83 Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield, Conn. 2876 Main Street in Glastonbury, Conn.