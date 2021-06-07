Hot temperatures can lead to bad air quality in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ongoing heatwave can pose a danger to humans, as high temps can lead to worse air quality.

The problem is ground-level ozone. On especially sunny and hot days, ground-level ozone is created from volatile organic compounds.

That’s the typical pollution you think of, chemicals that come from cars and trucks.

These compounds mix with nitrogen oxides and create that ground-level ozone, which can cause breathing problems.

So, places with a lot of traffic, including communities like Chicopee and Springfield, can see elevated ozone levels that are bad for your health.