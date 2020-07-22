Hot weather: Residents cool off at Chicopee pool

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s public pool was a popular destination on Tuesday for those looking to cool off from the heat.

High temperatures brought lines waiting to get into the Sarah Jane Sherman Swimming Pool on Meadow Street. In accordance with Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, capacity at public pools is reduced for the 2020 summer season to aid in the prevention of spreading Covid-19.

Once a pool reaches capacity, the pool will remain closed to new patrons for approximately two hours or until the next regularly scheduled pool check and water quality tests are conducted.

Many people are just happy that community pools can open at all.

“Water lots of water, be at the water, drinking lots of water, being able to be at sprinklers, where water can be, we can be, we should be,” said Rejime Caraballo, a pool patron in Chicopee.

Visitors are advised to call ahead and confirm the pool is not at capacity.

The Sarah Jane Sherman Swimming Pool is open Sunday through Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.