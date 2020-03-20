Hotel companies working to combat spread of coronavirus

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Business has dropped off considerably at D. Hotel Suites & Spa in Holyoke, but its owners are determined to keep the doors open.

“I’m a 61 room hotel, independent. We have ten rooms right now. And that’s where I’m averaging right now is 10,” owner Linda Rosskothen told 22News.

Rosskothen said they’ve had to lay off some employees causing the day to day operations to dramatically changed.

The hotel closed down some floors and the pool in an effort to social distance. The area where guests would normally self-serve their continental breakfast has turned into a prep-area for takeout.

“It is ‘to go’ and I’m making sure in the morning they come to the front desk and they have some options of what they’d like,” Rosskothen told 22News.

Business owner Krista Miller visits D. Hotel on the regular. She lives in New Hampshire but owns a business in western Massachusetts.

She said she noticed right away the extra hand sanitizer and added visits by housekeeping.

“They’re doing great with precautions,” said Miller. “I have no qualms about being here.”

Rosskothen added, “There’s just too much stress that’s happening, and I see it when they come in. I want them to leave feeling comfortable.”