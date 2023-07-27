SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In anticipation of the hot temperatures Friday, the Springfield DPW will be collecting resident’s trash earlier on Friday.

The Solid Waste Division will begin collecting trash, recycling and yard waste at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning. Springfield residents that normally have their trash picked up on Fridays should have their barrels near the curb by that time to prevent being missed.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. Thursday to 8:00 p.m. Friday for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire, eastern Franklin County and southern Berkshire County. The 22News Storm Team says Friday is looking dry but hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.