House fire in Holyoke Friday night

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department reported a house fire on 436 Rock Valley Road Friday night.

A Holyoke police officer saw smoke and flames while on a routine patrol of the area and notified the fire department.

Crews arrived around 10:00 p.m. where they saw a brush fire involving the lawn and shrubs surrounding a single-family house.

The fire had extended into the siding and exterior wall, due to strong winds intensifying the flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire on the outside of the house but had to open walls and ceilings to avoid fire extension.

There were no people inside the house during the fire and according to neighbors from the area the house has been vacant for some time.

The Holyoke Fire Department and the State Police Fire Investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.