HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Crews responded to a call in Holyoke late Friday night.

A 911 call came in on Friday for a home on 2 Howard St. Crews were told there was smoke and the smell of “something electrical burning.”

When firefighters arrived shortly after 10 p.m., they found smoke coming from the 3rd floor attic area. The fire was quickly extinguished.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.