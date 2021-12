LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews responded to a house fire along Butler Street in Ludlow tonight. The fire broke out around 6:30 Friday evening.

Crews managed to quickly get the fire under control. We’re still waiting on details from the Ludlow Fire Department, so we don’t know the extent of the damage to the building, or how many people were forced out due to the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.