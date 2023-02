CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Cobb Avenue in Chicopee Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

When 22News crews arrived, no smoke or fire was visible. There were at least four firetrucks lining the street, along with a few police cruisers blocking off entrance to the street.

No information was immediately available regarding the potential cause or level of damage.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.