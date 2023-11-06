SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to a fire on East Allen Ridge Road Sunday night.
Our 22News crews arrived at the fire around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, and smoke could be seen coming out of a shed in the backyard.
There is no word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.