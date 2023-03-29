WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a fire at a house on 81 Fairview Avenue in West Springfield Wednesday morning.

The West Springfield Fire Department is working to put out a fire in a three-story family home, with six apartments inside. All of the residents inside the home were able to make it out safely, but they said they were woken up by a glow and a sound of an explosion of a car.

Fire crews are working to put out the fire in the attic, and our 22News crews could see broken windows and smoke pouring out of the attic. There is no word currently on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.