HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to 80 Hitchcock Street for a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were sent to Hitchcock Street for a reported working fire. When the crews arrived, the fire was showing on the back porches of the house.

The crews knocked down the main fire, but they had to perform an extensive overhaul because the fire had gotten into the walls and the ceiling of the first-floor kitchen.

Photo courtesy of Gina Scolardi of Holyoke

The tenants of the house were out of the building when the crews arrived, and there are no reported injuries.

The cause is under investigation by Holyoke Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.